Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

