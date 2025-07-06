Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,146,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE ES opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.74%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

