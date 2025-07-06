Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $65,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,661,697.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,035 shares of company stock worth $7,832,135 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

