Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

