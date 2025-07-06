Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 152,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

