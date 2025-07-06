Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.