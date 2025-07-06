Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

