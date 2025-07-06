Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.