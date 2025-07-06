Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of PRN opened at $157.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $469.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

