Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPLD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

