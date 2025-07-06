Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $296.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.