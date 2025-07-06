Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

