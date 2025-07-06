Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Up 3.3%

IGEB opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.