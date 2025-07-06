Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 157,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.