Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

