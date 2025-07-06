Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 109.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 133.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

WSO stock opened at $457.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

