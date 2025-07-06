Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 2,046 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,909,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,964,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Honda Motor by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Honda Motor by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

