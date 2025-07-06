Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 370 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

MGV opened at $133.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

