Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 514 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,228,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

