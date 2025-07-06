Rossby Financial LCC Takes $29,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,469,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after purchasing an additional 662,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11,821.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.