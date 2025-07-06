Rossby Financial LCC Takes $29,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,469,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after purchasing an additional 662,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11,821.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Price Performance
NYSE:BAX opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
