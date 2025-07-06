Rossby Financial LCC Takes $37,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 69.4% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 134.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.