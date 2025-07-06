Rossby Financial LCC Takes $41,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.52%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

