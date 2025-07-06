Rossby Financial LCC Takes $45,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Cummins by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

