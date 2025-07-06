Rossby Financial LCC Takes $46,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

