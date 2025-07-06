Rossby Financial LCC Takes $49,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 516,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.