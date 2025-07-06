Rossby Financial LCC Takes $50,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0%

XEL opened at $68.26 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.