Rossby Financial LCC Takes $53,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of PWR opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $387.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.