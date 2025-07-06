Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,904,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.