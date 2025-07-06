Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 383,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUHY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $21.74.

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

