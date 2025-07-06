Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unum Group by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,617,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $82.05 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

