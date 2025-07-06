Rossby Financial LCC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Rossby Financial LCC decreased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
