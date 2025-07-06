RoundAngle Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,948,344,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $19,949,512,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $716.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,518,153 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.