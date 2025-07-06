Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.