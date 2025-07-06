Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.0%

R stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.