Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 151,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 361,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.25 target price on Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

