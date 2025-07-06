Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,618 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,355.20. The trade was a 67.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $782.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $790.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $718.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.39.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

