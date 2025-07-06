Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $178.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

SPG opened at $166.47 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

