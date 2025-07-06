Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.