Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $225.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.36.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the sale, the director owned 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,876,557 shares of company stock valued at $403,565,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE SNOW opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $225.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.