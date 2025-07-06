Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 225,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 119,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Trading Up 5.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

