Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 225,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 119,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.
Sonoro Energy Company Profile
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoro Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.