Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

