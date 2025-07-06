Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 255 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 27,522.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $228.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.91.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

