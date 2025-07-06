Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,764 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

GRAB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

