Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 85 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $195.59 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

