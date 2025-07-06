Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Invesco Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.76 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.20%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

