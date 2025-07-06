Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management boosted its stake in Teradata by 8.9% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 32,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradata by 19.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 414,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 129.98% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

