Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,546 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 2,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of News stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

