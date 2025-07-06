Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 241 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $97,833,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $3,413,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

