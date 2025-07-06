Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 662 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

